Ryuji Urabe, a 93-year-old with a wealth of real-life driving experience, is making a name for himself as a leading streamer on Forza Motorsport 7.

With some help from his grandson Koutarou Yamamoto, Urabe has quickly found fame for his exploits on the racing game Forza Motorsport 7.

Over on their YouTube channel ‘Olivin.Corp.‘, Urabe has been racking up views on videos that show him handling a variety of cars in the game. Many of the in-game cars that Urabe drives are cars he used to own throughout his life.

The channel currently has over 16,000 subscribers, while just one of these videos alone has racked up over 3.6million views.

One video mentions that Urabe has “70 years of car history”, which includes stints as a taxi driver in the 1960s and later as a garbage truck driver in the 90s.

In the video above, Urabe deftly handles the Mazda Savanna RX7, which he points out “I actually owned since 1990”.

Other videos on the channel show Urabe driving a variety of different supercar brands, including Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

Speaking to his love of the Forza, his grandson said “He had lived his whole life with cars, but now he can’t drive anymore, so I wanted to let him drive again”.

Yamamoto also shared that his grandpa feels “very embarrassed, but also very happy” regarding his newfound YouTube fame.

In other news, Urabe may have something new to look forward to this year – Forza Horizon 5 has been awarded the Most Anticipated Game award at E3. Ahead of the hype, here’s everything we know about Forza Horizon 5.