A brand-new Nintendo Switch is coming in October

After months of rumours, leaks and teases, Nintendo has broken cover and revealed their new Nintendo Switch (OLED Model), which will be available to buy on October 8.

The new machine will feature a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide and adjustable stand for letting the console stand in several positions on the move, vague promises of enhanced audio, 64GB of internal storage, and a new White colourway for both the dock and console.

Generally, OLED means things will look sharper in handheld mode. Couple this with the wide adjustable stand and better audio from the internal speakers, and this is an upgrade focused on players that take their Switch out and about.

There’s a trailer, too.

The console is retailing for $349 in the US, and £310 in the UK. It will available in the White model shown here, but also the classic Red and Blue that the Switch originally launched in. The Red and Blue model will ship with a black dock.

It looks like a strong upgrade for an already-beloved console, with the addition of an OLED screen a smart technological improvement, which the addition of a dock with wired LAN something that fans have requested for almost as long as the Switch has been released. The addition of better networking should help the multiplayer communities of games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Splatoon.

No hardware upgrades have been announced for the new model, so it appears this isn’t the long rumoured Switch Pro.

Nintendo has also recently made headlines with a new update process that will make game patching easier on Nintendo Switch consoles with low storage. Update 12.1.0 will let players delete previous update data for a game in order to download a new update.