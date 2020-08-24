A ‘Fall Guys’ mobile game is being developed exclusively for China

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is making its way onto mobile devices in China, according to a new report.

Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad shared the news on Twitter, announcing that Chinese entertainment company Bilibili had reportedly “secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China”.

Check out the tweet below.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China. The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Advertisement

On its website, Bilibili says it is the “exclusive agent” for a genuine mobile game in mainland China that translates to Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout. The official PC and PS4 versions of the game go by the same name in China.

A release date for the mobile port has not been announced. It it also currently unknown of the mobile version of the popular battle royale will be released outside of China.

The news of a mobile port in China comes a week after developer Mediatonic took to Twitter to warn players of a scam making its way around YouTube about a fake mobile version of the popular game.

Mediatonic hilariously called out the now removed fake mobile port video, saying “they’re literally playing a video and pretending to play it [and] there’s literally a mouse cursor on the screen”.

Advertisement

In other mobile gaming news, Epic Games recently wrapped up a Fortnite event, titled the #FreeFortnite Cup, which was shaped by its ongoing legal battles with Apple. The dispute began when Epic Games allowed players to purchase Fortnite’s in-game currency from Epic’s own store, bypassing the Apple Store.

Apple blocked Fortnite from its devices in retaliation, which resulted in Epic Games filing a lawsuit as players were unable to download or update the game.