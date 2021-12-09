A ‘Genshin Impact’ voiceline was shared and players are not okay

MiHoYo has released a new video featuring the voice of a new Genshin Impact character, and players are losing it.

Yesterday (December 8), the developer of the free-to-play RPG shared a new character teaser video for the upcoming character Arataki Itto, a Geo-wielding Oni with a claymore.

The teaser shows Itto, the head of the Araktaki gang, causing some trouble while putting on a sort of play. But it’s the end of the video that has fans excited. When the character teaser ends and fades to black, a character can be heard saying, “a pity the Tenryou Commission has arrived”.

As reported by PCGamesN, Genshin Impact fans are convinced that this character is Kamisato Ayato, an unreleased character who has only been mentioned in the lore and story. Although the voice line is less than 10 seconds long, dedicated players are losing it.

One fan shared their enthusiasm on Twitter, saying: “CONGRATULATIONS TO KAMISATO AYATO FOR ONCE AGAIN TRENDING WITH 5 SECONDS OF A VOICE REVEAL, EVEN THOUGH HE IS STILL FACELESS!!”

Another said: “HE SOUNDS SO HOT.”

Kamisato Ayato is the current head of the Kamisato Clan, which serves the Yashiro Commissioner in the world of Genshin Impact. He is also the older brother of Kamisato Ayaka, who was first introduced with Version 2.0 during the introduction of the Inazuma region.

Although the character has yet to be revealed by miHoYo, some concept and 3D build leaks suggest that he will have pale blue hair like his sister and will wear a similar coloured kimono.

Meanwhile, the developer recently announced two brand-new characters joining the RPG soon. They are Yun Jin, who will also have the power of Geo Vision, and Shenhe, who will have the power of Cryo Vision.