A host of ‘Ratchet And Clank’ games are coming to PlayStation Plus Premium in November

A total of five Ratchet And Clank games are due to join the PlayStation Plus Premium library, in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Five PS3 games from the franchise’s back catalogue will be joining the subscription service on November 15, and will be available to all subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium. The games being added to the service are as follows: Ratchet And Clank, Going Commando, Up Your Arsenal, Deadlocked and Tools Of Destruction.

That’s not the only 20th anniversary celebration at hand either. Starting on November 4, Rift Apart players can claim a 20th anniversary armour pack, which will be available in the game at no extra cost.

Advertisement

The pack includes five sets of armour, each inspired by games from the franchise’s history. As well as armour inspired by games such as A Crack In Time and Quest For Booty, there’s also a Clank skin so that Ratchet can finally dress up like his best robot pal.

With a Quest For Booty, A Crack In Time, All 4 One, Full Frontal Assault and Into The Nexus all being on the service already, there will be a total of 10 games from the franchise on PlayStation Plus Premium – and all but one of the mainline entries, with the PS5 title Rift Apart being noticeably absent.

Rift Apart, released in 2021, was warmly received by critics upon its release. Speaking in NME in his four-star review, Tom Regan hailed the game as a “Pixar movie come to life,” heaping praise on the game’s cinematic elements, as well as showcasing the potential of the then recently-released PS5 by providing “pure visual magic.”

Developer Insomniac Games also shared some of their experiences working on the franchise, all of which can be read over on the PlayStation blog.

In other gaming news, Lionsgate is discussing proposals for a AAA John Wick game.