A more powerful GeForce Now plan is available to preorder right now

Nvidia has announced a new GeForce Now tier in the form of the GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership, offering players exclusive access to RTX 3080 servers.

Previously available to preorder for Founders and Priority members, the highest performance plan for GeForce Now users is now available for everyone.

The RTX 3080 membership plan provides users with access to a RTX 3080 rig for their cloud gaming needs. Up to 1440p at 120fps can be achieved on either PC or Mac by using this method with up to 4K HDR available on Shield TV. It’s all thanks to the use of the world’s most powerful gaming supercomputer, the GeForce Now SuperPOD.

The membership plan also increases session lengths so that players can play via the service for up to eight hours at a time.

The GeForce Now RTX 3080 plan is available in limited quantities although Nvidia has not stated what the magic number is. It costs £89.89 for a six month subscription as a new member.

Existing Founder members get 10 percent off the subscription price. If they choose to revert back to their original Founders plan, they retain “Founders for Life” pricing.

The GeForce Now news comes at the same time as the extra games that have been added to the service. These include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Alan Wake Remastered, Hide and Shriek, and Paradise Killer. All are available to stream with support for RTX on for Founders and Priority members as well as RTX 3080 subscribers.

Recently, GeForce Now support came to Xbox’s Edge browser giving Xbox owners more options for games.

