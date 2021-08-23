A new PS5 model has been spotted in Australia

The first hardware revision for the PS5 appears to have gone on sale in Australia as part of Sony’s plan to tackle shortages.

As spotted by Press-Start, the new model number has been spotted on an Australian PS5, meaning it is one of the first revised versions of the console to go on sale. The differences between the two types are minimal, but Sony hopes this will help mediate the shortage of units.

After a shortage of semiconductors led to a global issue with meeting demand for the PS5 console, Sony boss Jim Ryan stated that “We’ve built more PlayStations faster than we ever have before which makes me happy. But on the other hand, we’re some time from being able to meet all the demand that’s out there, which makes me feel bad”.

Advertisement

He also apologised to potential PS5 purchasers, saying Sony is working “very hard” to meet the global demand.

As reported by VGC, updated PS5 plans were spotted back in May, implementing changes to the console that improved wireless communication and featured a new screw mechanism to attach the console to its stand without the use of a screwdriver.

It is unclear whether the PS5 spotted in Australia has all of the changes detailed in Sony’s product manual.

In related news, Sony may begin offering a “more expensive” tier of PlayStation Plus in the future that could include a subscription to anime streaming app, Crunchyroll.

Speaking within Sony’s press release on the acquisition, Tony Vinciquerra – Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc – mentions that Sony’s “goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible”, and plan to make Crunchyroll available “across any platform…from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV – everywhere”.