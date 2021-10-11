A new ‘Returnal’ content update might be on the way

Housemarque‘s PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal might be getting a new post-launch content update.

As spotted by VGC, according to the reliable PlayStation insider Twitter account, PlayStation Game Size, a 6GB update has been uploaded to Sony’s servers.

It’s unclear at this time what type of content the Returnal update will include as it’s unavailable to preview by game owners, although due to its 6GB size, it’s likely to include several new features.

🚨 New Update Released For Returnal Beta (Dev Version) , +5 Month After Launch ! 🟫 New Update Increased ~6GB Beta Size. 🟨 Maybe Test New Content/Feature ? 🟥 #Returnal #PS5 pic.twitter.com/DP39ywd2Rz — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 7, 2021

As to what the update could include, many Returnal players suspect it to be the highly requested save feature. As the PS5 game mainly follows the typical “rogue-like” gameplay, this means dying mid-way through a playthrough will result in you losing your progress, which led to many fans asking the developer for an update.

Housemarque previously commented on the lack of save options in Returnal back in May, saying in a Twitter post: “We hear the community and we love you all. Nothing to announce now, but keep playing and enjoying the challenge as you can!” If the Returnal update rumour is true, players will have to wait for it to be confirmed by the developer to find out what it will include.

In NME’s five-star review of Returnal, Tom Regan said: “Part old-school arcade shoot ’em up, part Hideo Kojima-esque narrative opus, Returnal is a bizarre, ambitious and utterly enthralling ride. While its brutally unforgiving nature means Returnal might not make the roguelike truly mainstream, it’s still an utterly alluring and essential gaming experience.”

In other news, Star Wars: The Old Republic is testing out new combat styles.