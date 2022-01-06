A new ‘South Park’ game is in development at Question

Question Games has posted a job listing for a lead level designer, who will work on a “new video game set in the world of South Park“.

In a job listing shared yesterday (January 5), Question has confirmed that it is currently in the process of making a new South Park game.

As mentioned elsewhere on the site, developers at Question have worked on both South Park: The Stick Of Truth and South Park: Fractured But Whole in the past.

Based on some of the requirements of the listing, there’s a chance that this upcoming game – which will be “set in the world of South Park” – is a multiplayer title.

“Previous multiplayer level design work at a lead or senior-equivalent position is required,” says the job listing, which also says that shipping “at least one multiplayer game as a senior level designer” is a requirement for successful applicants.

The only other detail in the job listing is that the unannounced game will be made in Unreal Engine 4.

While everything else concerning this game is a mystery, fans will likely have high hopes for a new game, as the last two titles – released in 2014 and 2017 – were praised for capturing the animated TV show’s humour and style.

Back in August 2021, it was reported that South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were working on a new game set within the series. While details were thin at the time, news of the upcoming game surfaced after the duo signed a £666million ($900million) deal to create South Park episodes and spinoff films for ViacomCBS.

