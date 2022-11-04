A “notable” number of ‘Destiny 2’ fans are playing the wrong version on PlayStation, says Bungie

A “notable” number of Destiny 2 players on PlayStation 5 are unwittingly playing the wrong version of the game, according to Bungie.

Bungie raised the issue in a recent blog post, noting that an apparently significant number of PlayStation 5 players are accidentally playing the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

“Heads up, PlayStation Guardians. We’ve noticed a notable number of PS5 players playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-generation consoles,” said Bungie. “For the optimal experience for PlayStation goodness, make sure to check out this resource here to upgrade to the free PS5 version to see an improvement in framerates and graphics overall.”

The issue has likely been caused by PlayStation’s somewhat more confusing method of approaching next-gen upgraded games, when compared to Xbox Series X|S titles. While Xbox next-gen upgrades are typically applied by a simple update, PlayStation users often have to download the PlayStation 5 version of the game separately. As such, it seems that many fans have been playing the last-gen version of Destiny 2 without realising it.

Bungie has directed players to Sony’s Support Page, explaining how both physical and digital owners of the game can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version, which offers an upgrade in the game’s visuals and framerate.

The developer has also updated the previous-gen versions of the game. Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will find that Bungie has modified some textures in the game, in order to “reduce their memory footprint with minimal quality degradation.”

Additionally, Bungie warned players on Stadia about the platform’s upcoming demise – reminding them to set up Cross Save with another platform to ensure that they don’t lose their progress when Google’s cloud streaming service shuts down on January 18, 2023. Bungie also added that following January 18, “players with Google Stadia as their primary account should not deactivate Cross Save for any reason. Doing so will result in players completely losing access to their characters.”

The full blog post, which includes before and after shots of the last-gen upgrade, is available here.

