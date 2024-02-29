A ‘Paranormal Activity’ horror game is in the works

Horror franchise Paranormal Activity has a video game on the way, it has been announced.

While the game is currently slated for a 2026 release and information on the game is fairly scarce, it has been confirmed that it will feature a advanced “haunt system” that dynamically changes how scary the game is based on what they do. Other than that, it’s unclear exactly what form the game will take, though a reveal teaser simply titled “Paranormal Activity: Found Footage” seems to indicate that the game will take a found footage approach.

The title will be published by DreadXP, and is being developed by Darkstone Digital.

“We are thrilled to work with Paramount Game Studios and to have the opportunity to bring the world of Paranormal Activity to gamers everywhere. The films are steeped in rich lore and creative scares, and under the stewardship of creative director Brian Clarke, DreadXp’s Paranormal Activity video game will honor those core tenets and offer horror fans one of our most terrifying games yet,” Epic Pictures CEO and DreadXP producer Patrick Ewald said in a statement.

This is only the second game in the Paranormal Activity franchise, with the previous, Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul, releasing in 2017. That was initially a VR exclusive title, though later became available to play through more traditional means.

“The success of the Paranormal Activity franchise epitomizes the power and reach of the horror genre. If you thought The Mortuary Assistant was scary, we’re taking what we learned during the development of that title and cranking it up with a more reactive and horrifying haunting system,” DreadXP co-director and creative director Brian Clarke stated in a press release.

