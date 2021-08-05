‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’ is free on Epic Games Store this week

New games are coming to the Epic Games Store this week including Focus Home Interactive‘s A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Starting today (August 5) the next batch of free games will be joining the Epic Games platform, including A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed Brawl.

A Plague Tale: Innocence first launched in May 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One before eventually coming to PS5 via PlayStation Plus as well as Xbox Series X|S with optimized visuals and performance.

The game is an action-adventure that tells the tale of Amicia and her little brother Hugo “in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history”.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to Innocence, was announced during E3 2021. Requiem will find the player embarking on an “emotional and breathtaking journey” as they follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a new quest, launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2022.

As for the second free game coming to the Epic Games Store, Speed Brawl is a 2D combat racer where the aim is to build up enough momentum then combine combos to execute special moves, taking out enemies in the process. The game first launched in September 2018.

Both games will be available on the Epic Games Store from August 5, 5 PM BST and 8 AM PTD until August 12.

Last month (July 24) it was confirmed that two new games, Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2, would be available to download from July 29 through to August 5 on the Epic Games Store.

In other news, Fall Guys is celebrating its first anniversary with a collection of birthday-themed cosmetics.