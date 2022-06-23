‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ sets October release date with new footage

A Plague Tale: Requiem developer Asobo Studio has confirmed when the studio’s upcoming title will launch.

During the Focus Showcase that aired today (June 23), Asobo Studio announced that A Plague Tale: Requiem will launch on October 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Along with the release date, the showcase also included an extensive look at new in-game footage. The latest video shows protagonists Amicia and Hugo pursued by soldiers, who the pair outwit with a range of creative skills.

Asobo Studio has also revealed that it is working with Nvidia to add RTX features to PC versions of the game, which includes ray tracing and DLSS.

You can go back and watch the livestream below:

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, which introduced Amicia and her younger brother Hugo as they were pursued by Inquisition soldiers across France.

As to what the sequel will involve, the Steam page for A Plague Tale: Requiem shares the following:

“After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse. But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.”

Earlier in the month, a new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem was shared during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, which revealed how Amicia’s personality has changed since appearing in A Plague Tale: Innocence.

