A quarter of CD Projekt staff are working on a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ expansion

CD Projekt joint CEO Adam Kiciński has shared that a quarter of the development team at the company is working on the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

News of development on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion was shared in a H1 2021 earnings call for CD Projekt and reported by VGC. Speaking on plans for the expansion, Kiciński said that the studio will “keep improving Cyberpunk for as long as it takes” and noted:

“Right now, 160 people are working on the first expansion for Cyberpunk, while nearly 70 more are involved in unannounced projects.”

When asked for more details on the expansion later in the call, senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski added that the company was not ready to share any more details:

“Regarding the expansion, it’s in development but we’re not providing any specifics about the date – we would like to keep up the rule that we’re not commenting on the date until we’re ready to deliver that.”

In the same call, Nowakowski declined to commit to a 2021 release date for the next-gen release of Cyberpunk, stating “lessons we have learned during the past year” means he cannot say for certain “that the production schedule will not change”.

Late last month (August 23) a datamine of Cyberpunk 2077‘s latest patch revealed that plans for multiplayer – and two further expansions – still seemed to be on the cards.

Not long after (August 30), creators of the Wolvenkit modding tool for Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt announced that they had been hired by CD Projekt to work on “various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game’s modding support”.

In other news, Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud is resigning effective immediately, due to “differing views on the company’s strategy going forward”. This is the second senior resignation at Paradox within a week.