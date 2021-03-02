A supposed leaked ‘Elden Ring’ trailer has surfaced

Gamers have been sitting patiently for more news on Elden Ring since the game’s announcement in 2019. Now, players are getting their first look at the game through what appears to be a leaked trailer.

Several variations of an Elden Ring trailer found their way onto Twitter on Monday, March 1, before being uploaded onto YouTube. The YouTube channel Elden Ring News has compiled 4 snippets into a single video, which can be seen below.

The leak’s quality is rough and grainy, and comes with “CONFIDENTIAL” trademarks plastered all over the clips. The leaked trailers seem to stem from an internal marketing clip that was not intended for public viewing. The footage includes a peek at the game’s melee combat, dragons and boss fights.

While neither publisher Bandai Namco nor developer FromSoftware have commented on the leaks or confirmed their authenticity, Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier has suggested that the leaks that were shared by VGC are legitimate, but suggests that it is not “a terrible idea to just wait for the real thing”.

The leaked Elden Ring footage I've seen is blurry, angled, and only part of the trailer, so I don't think it'd be a terrible idea to just wait for the real thing — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 1, 2021

The leaks come shortly after Xbox Games’ Marketing General Manager denied rumours that a trailer for the game will premiere at an upcoming Xbox event. “This is not happening,” said Aaron Greenburg. “There are always things we have in the works but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this.”

Elden Ring is currently in development and has not received a release date.