A ‘System Shock’ live-action TV adaptation is on the way

Nightdive Studios will be working with Binge to create a live-action adaptation of System Shock, the cult classic sci-fi game that originally released in 1994.

Binge – an upcoming streaming service “created for the gaming universe” – will be working with System Shock developer Nightdive Studios to create a live-action remake of the title.

Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick will act as executive producer for the show alongside the studio’s director of business development Larry Kuperman. Speaking on the adaptation (thanks, Deadline), Kick shared the following:

“I’ve always believed that a live action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect medium to retell the harrowing story of Citadel station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror. We’re very excited to see the talented team at Binge bring System Shock to life in horrifyingly real and new ways.”

Binge’s chief content officer Allan Ungar will produce the System Shock, who acknowledged that the game is “an iconic franchise for more than two decades” and shared he is “excited to do right by the franchise – and the genre – in bringing System Shock to life”.

While there is currently no release date announced for the TV series, Binge is set to launch in 2022.

A System Shock remake is currently in the works, with developers on the project confirming last month that the remake is still happening and “is on its way”. Back in June, the remake received a new teaser trailer that showcased plenty of puzzles and shootouts within the atmospheric space station.

