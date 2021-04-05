A “ton” of ‘Titanfall’ content is coming to ‘Apex Legends’ Season 9

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that the upcoming ninth season of Apex Legends will include “a ton” of Titanfall content.

Apex Legends’ Game Director Chad Grenier and Senior Writer Ashley Reed shared the news during a recent Twitch panel hosted by BrownGirlGamerCode. Grenier confirmed that Apex Legends will continue to incorporate Titanfall lore moving forward.

“Next season, Season 9, you’re actually going to see a ton of Titanfall coming back into the game in one way or another. So, I’ve told some people before, if you’re a Titanfall fan, hang on for Season 9 because there’s going to be some really cool stuff in there,” Grenier said.

“What’s going on in Titanfall is a war, Apex is what happens after the war, like what is life like in this place?” Reed went on to explain. “So we’re trying to integrate Titanfall into that, because Titanfall’s very much a part of the universe.”

Grenier and Reed did not share further details on what season 9 will bring to Apex Legends in terms of Titanfall lore. Respawn currently has no plans to incorporate Titans properly into Apex Legends as well, although both games share the same universe.

In May 2020, Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella said that “there’s nothing currently in development” for the series. However, he added that he would “personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen”.

Last month, Grenier revealed that the new hero being introduced in Apex Legends season 9 will appeal to a Japanese audience. “I mentioned a little about Season 9, but the legend in Season 9 I hope will be liked in Japan,” Grenier said.

Season 9 of Apex Legends has yet to receive a release date.