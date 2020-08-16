Sega has revealed that A Total War Saga: Troy was claimed by 7.5 million players in the game’s first 24 hours of release.

The title was launched exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Users were able to claim the game for free during the first 24 hours after release and can keep the game forever.

A Total War Saga: Troy’s popular limited-time giveaway has since far exceeded the developer’s expectations. “We were optimistic but we couldn’t have predicted this level of excitement,” said chief product officer Rob Bartholomew in a press release.

“It’s been incredible to work with Epic on giving this brand new release away for free. Now we get to welcome so many strategy players – new and old – to experience this incredible Saga. We’re very happy.”

Players who missed the giveaway can purchase A Total War Saga: Troy at its full retail price of £34.99GBP/$49.99USD. The game is set to be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for one year, after which the game will then be available on Steam.

Back in June, Sega announced that A Total War Saga: Troy would be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for one year. They had acknowledged that the move might not be popular with fans but “[felt] like this is a great opportunity in a lot of ways”.

The company had also explained its reason behind the 24-hour window in which players are able to download the game for free, saying that Epic Games are “paying for our players to have our latest release free on day one” and see it as “relatively risk-free, as the game’s available for free when claimed in the first 24 hours”.

In related news, Sega is set to release Yakuza: Like A Dragon in the West later this year. A November date has been announced, however a specific date remains to be seen.