Action-noir ‘Katana Zero’ and turn-based ‘John Wick’ headline Humble Choice in October

Humble Bundle has revealed its selection of games for its October Humble Choice, with acclaimed indies Katana Zero, John Wick Hex, and Amnesia: Rebirth among the highlights.

Previously known as Humble Monthly, the digital storefront’s Humble Choice is a monthly subscription that offers users a curated selection of PC games they can choose to keep forever.

There are also multiple plans, with the Basic Plan at US$14.99 / £11.99 letting players choose from three of the offered games to keep, while the Premium Plan for US$19.99 / £15.99 lets them keep nine.

The full list of games for October includes Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, Garage: Bad Trip, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future ’88, and Syberia 3. All of these games are redeemed via Steam.

For subscribers of the Basic Plan, the three top picks would certainly include Katana Zero, which continues publisher Devolver Digital‘s trademark for stylish ultra-violence with a similar one-hit death system as its breakthrough game Hotline Miami.

In contrast, there’s also John Wick Hex from Bithell Games, which reimagines the iconic hitman in a “timeline strategy” game, as players get inside the mind of the assassin to choreograph how to take out a room full of enemies without getting hit.

Perhaps most appropriate for the spooky season is Amnesia: Rebirth, a sequel to the original influential first person horror game. In NME’s review, Ewan Wilson called it “a far more sophisticated offering from Frictional Games than the publisher’s previous releases” that also feels like a sequel to its 2015 game SOMA.

The Humble Choice bundle can be claimed by subscribing here.

