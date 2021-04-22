Activision adds 10 classic arcade games to ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’

Activision has included 10 classic arcade game titles into Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The news was confirmed by Call Of Duty news site Charlie Intel on Twitter on Thursday, April 22. The 10 arcade games are now playable through Black Ops Cold War’s Barracks mode.

10 classic Activision arcade games will be playable in Black Ops Cold War via the Barracks. pic.twitter.com/C1oy6PIdJ4 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 21, 2021

Per Charlie Intel, the ten classic arcade titles are Barnstorming, Boxing, Chopper Command, Enduro, Fishing Derby, Grand Prix, Kaboom, Pitfall, Pitfall 2, and River Raid.

The games are available in their entirety for free and have no end-date in sight. As such, the games are expected to be playable for the entirety of Season 3, which kicks off today, April 22.

Activision has in the past included several easter eggs alluding to the inclusion of the aforementioned arcade titles in Black Ops Cold War. In the lead up to the launch of Black Ops Cold War, several gamers were quick to spot the original Chopper Command poster in the background of the PawnTakesPawn website.

Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War also sees the introduction of a new Operator, an ex-Norwegian Intelligence Services alpine warfare specialist turned Perseus agent named Wraith.

Activision has detailed more of what players can expect from third season of Black Ops Cold War via its official blog.

In other Call Of Duty news, the franchise’s popular free-to-play battle royale game, Warzone, has recently surpassed over 100million unique players. The milestone achievement is made all the more impressive given that the game only launched 13 months ago, in March 2020.

Activision has also recently doubled down on its promises to keep the Warzone and Black Ops Cold War experience fair for all players, and will facilitate more permanent ban waves in the coming months to wipe out cheaters and hackers from the game.