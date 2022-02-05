Activision allegedly blocks female esports player from captaincy for “oversexual tweets”

In a now deleted tweet, Call Of Duty esports player Kalei “FaZe Kalei” Renay accuses Activision of blocking her captaincy for “oversexual tweets”.

As reported by Kotaku, a woman in the male dominated esports group FaZe Clan, Renay applied for captaincy of her team in an upcoming tournament. The Call Of Duty esports player then claimed, in a now deleted tweet, that Activision blocked this due to “oversexual tweets”.

Activision holds the rights to deny any Call Of Duty esports team member captaincy at any time and for any reason. Activision is also currently the defendant in lawsuits surrounding numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. Renay’s now deleted tweet read:

“Wasn’t allowed to get a captain spot in our own faze tourney due to Activision literally not liking my **oversexual tweets**, – Yet … the same company has a PFP of a creators [sic] ass cheek as their avi on a company twitter.”

holy fucking shit. I want to bang the green m&m so goddamn bad. I can't stand it anymore. Every time i see an m&m wrapper I get a massive erection. I've seen literally every rule 34 post there is of her online. My dreams are nothing but constant fucking sex with the green m&m. — FaZe Kalei (@KaleiRenay) January 21, 2022

She has not commented on the tweet or its deletion since.

The “ass cheek” she is referring to belongs to fellow clan member FaZe Swagg who said he would get a tattoo of the Raven Software logo if it rolled back a Call Of Duty: Warzone update. Raven Software’s official account changed the profile picture to the tattoo before reverting back to its usual logo.

Renay’s Twitter feed does contain some sexual language, though very rarely sexual imagery. Her sexual tweets are often humourous as opposed to serious, as shown in her tweet above.

When asked for a statement on the issue a representative of FaZe clan said:

“Kalei is unapologetically herself and we love that about her, – Her tweets are often deemed inappropriate by others, but obviously by her being a member of FaZe, we support her and would never keep her from doing anything that any of our other members are able to do.”

