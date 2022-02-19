Activision Blizzard CEO reportedly donated £450,000 to Republican causes

CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, has donated over $600,000 (£450,000) to causes that promote the election of Republican candidates.

A report conducted by CNBC has found two private companies with links to Kotick which have made a number of large donations to Republican causes, with the aim to elect those candidates into office. The first company is Norgate LLC which made donations of $500,000 (£370,000) to the Senate Leadership Fund in 2020. The fund was aimed at supporting Republican candidate Mitch McConnell.

Norgate LLC is linked to Kotick by the addresses it is registered under in California. These match the addresses of two of Kotick’s foundations. These donations made to the Senate Leadership Fund are the largest political donations reportedly made by Kotick.

The second company 807080A LLC is also linked to Kotick by the registered addresses. This company has made a number of smaller donations in support of various Republican candidates. The donations were found to add up to around $100,000 (£75,000) though there is potentially more not yet discovered.

A spokesperson for Kotick, Mark Kerr, did not acknowledge these particular companies, nor confirm that the donations were made by Kotick. In a statement he said:

“Over the past five years, Mr. Kotick has contributed roughly the same amount to Democrats and Republicans. His contributions are focused on candidates and causes primarily in support of veterans issues and specifically veterans employment. His giving and that of the Call Of Duty Foundation, which he co-chairs, is with the goal of ensuring all veterans have employment opportunities that reflect the sacrifices they make through their service.”

The investigation found that while Kotick has donated to causes on both sides of the political spectrum, of donations known, much larger donations were made to Republican causes.

