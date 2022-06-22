Activision Blizzard’s CEO Bobby Kotick has been re-elected to the board of directors

As a result of the company’s annual shareholder meeting yesterday (June 21), Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has been successfully re-elected to the board of directors for another year.

A recent report found no widespread harassment within Activision Blizzard between September 2016 and December 2021, despite the bosses of PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo, the company’s shareholders and over 1,300 of its employees calling for Kotick’s removal Alongside that, a report claims Kotick knew of various sexual misconduct allegations for years without telling anyone.

Activision Blizzard has also said it will “carefully consider” whether to proceed with a proposed report into how they address alleged workplace harassment after two-thirds of shareholders voted to approve the idea. The company are not obliged to act on the vote, as it was non-binding, and the board of directors previously advised shareholders not to approve the report, stating instead that it would rather dedicate time to directly addressing employees’ concerns instead of creating another report.

In the official filing,over 553 million voted to re-elect Kotick as CEO of Activision Blizzard, with only 63 million voting against him. This vote will allow Kotick to serve one more year as CEO of the company, unless he resigns or is removed. Once the finalisation of the acquisition by Microsoft takes place, this could be a possibility.

Other outcomes of the shareholder meeting included 88 per cent of those present approving executive compensation and 95 per cent voting against adding an employee representative to the Activision Blizzard board of directors.

