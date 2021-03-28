Activision demand shut down of ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ stat site

One of the most popular Call of Duty: Warzone stat tracking websites has been issued an order to shut down by lawyers representing Activision.

A tweet from SBMM Warzone account confirms that Activision have reached out. Activision have claimed that SBMM Warzone are breaching the Call of Duty: Warzone terms of service by using their API to provide in-depth stats for players.

According to further tweets from the SBMM twitter account, the letter says that the team have “until Monday to comply.” They say that the letter states that Activision want to “guarantee their player’s privacy”.

Activision’s lawyers reached out and asked us to shut down https://t.co/aX094FtqB8. According to their ToS, we can’t use their API. We’ve tried to reach them multiple times to become Partners, now is our last shot. Anyone working at #Activision, please reach out [1/7] ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EBFNSee2R7 — SBMM Warzone (@SbmmWarzone) March 26, 2021

SBMM Warzone’s response to this is that they believe that becoming partners, they would be able to guarantee privacy (under GDPR rulings). As per their tweets, they have asked Activision to reach out in order to find a solution that “suits everyone.”

“Most of all, we certainly don’t want to let down the community that has come to rely on us for their Warzone match tracking,” they added.

Some responses to the thread pointed out that SBMM Warzone takes money for subscriptions, which may be part of Activision’s issue with the data aggregator. The creators of SBMM Warzone have denied this.

Speaking to Eurogamer, co-creator Ben said that he “truly believes Activision’s complaint is about privacy,” before saying: “whether it’s about privacy, SBMM itself (or any content on our website), or monetisation, there is a way to find common ground.”

