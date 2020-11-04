‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ is over 130GB on next-gen consoles

With its launch imminent, Activision has released the file sizes for the highly anticipated Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The game is set to launch on November 13 and the developer has broken down each system’s day one file size and pre-load timings in a recent blog post. It’s also been confirmed that players will be able to delete portions of the game, such as the single-player campaign or Zombies mode, to reduce the file size.

On PlayStation, PS4 owners will find a file size of 95GB, whilst the PS5 version will clock in at 133GB. Xbox on the other hand will have slightly different sizes, with Xbox One confirmed at 93GB and the Xbox Series consoles coming in at 136GB.

Advertisement

PC players will have more flexibility on the storage space, as a specific breakdown outlined each of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s components. The full game is said to be 85GB in size, with the multiplayer portion at 35GB. High-end PC owners will be able to enable ultra graphics, which pushes the overall size to 125GB.

As for pre-loading, both the PS4 and Xbox One will begin on November 5 at 5AM GMT. The next-gen version will be availble on their respective launch dates. Finally, PC players can begin the pre-install from November 10 at 6AM GMT.

All players who pre-purchase Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are eligible for the Confrontation Weapons Pack, which includes an assault rifle “based on an iconic Soviet heavy-hitting weapon”, and a patriotic themed three-round burst tactical rifle. The blueprints will also come with five pre-attached components.

The popular battle royale game mode Warzone is also expected to merge with Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in December, when season one for the game launches.