Activision promises to slash installation sizes for ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’

Publisher Activision has said its forthcoming WWII shooter Call of Duty: Vanguard will take up “significantly” less storage space that past entries in the series, when it launches in November.

A post on the official Call of Duty Twitter feed said that “Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous Call of Duty releases”. The company expects the storage demands to be between 30 and 50 per cent less for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Good news for hard drives everywhere: #Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous #CallOfDuty releases. New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space 💥 pic.twitter.com/oYZoyIDTuO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 26, 2021

The smaller installation size is a result of “on-demand texture streaming tech”, according to Activision. It’s unclear what this refers to exactly – it may be something along the lines of Nvidia‘s DLSS technology, which scales up lower-resolutions by using AI, or it may instead use an internet connection to provide upscaled texturing. If it’s the second option, the game may be online-only in all modes, which could impact players in areas with poorer internet provisions.

That said, the prospect of Call Of Duty: Vanguard being smaller is likely to be welcomed by many players. Last year’s entry, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, weighed in at a hefty 130GB on new generation consoles, with the Xbox Series X version potentially bloating to a massive 190GB.

The publisher has also recently revealed bios for four operators in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, including Sergeant Arthur Kingsley, the British-Cameroon leader of Task Force One; Russian sniper Lieutenant Polina Petrova; Japanese-American Daniel Take Yatsu, whose story is rooted in the internment of Japanese citizens on US soil; and Indian Padmavati Balan, “a fierce soldier adept at jungle warfare”.

