Activision tease two new operators for ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’

Season six of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected to arrive next week (September 29) and two new operators are coming, Activision has announced.

The two new operators will be Farah and Nikolai, who featured in the game’s single-player campaign, and will be joining existing characters such as Captain Price in the fight. Both will be available in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Farah will be instantly available for players when the season launches. On the other hand, Nikolai can be obtained at tier 100 on the season six battle pass. Both will come with additional character skins and rewards available by completing each character’s operator missions.

A cinematic trailer has been released to mark their arrival and shows the pair on a covert mission through some underground tunnels. The tagline “take to the tunnels” suggests that subway tunnels will become accessible in the next season of Warzone.

Check out the full trailer below:

Take to the tunnels. Farah and Nikolai bring the fight underground for Season Six of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on September 29. pic.twitter.com/S0vSkcI6ri — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 22, 2020

As previously spotted by Twitter user Geeky Pastimes, the underground becoming accessible was teased last month. At the time, clues were spotted throughout the Call Of Duty League, as aerial shots of the map highlighted several structures which resembled entries to subway stations.

Previous additions to the Warzone map, such as the inclusion of entering the stadium, were teased by Activision before their arrival, giving the subway theory substantial credibility.

In related Call Of Duty news, Black Ops Cold War recently received a first-look at its multiplayer component. Several new features are set to be implemented, such as multiple new modes, the return of score streaks, and gameplay enhancements.