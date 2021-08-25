Activision’s new anti-cheat efforts block ‘Warzone’ player’s hardware

According to a TikTok creator, Activision banned the console they were playing Warzone on, signalling a shift in the publisher’s fight against cheaters.

READ MORE: California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment

The TikTik creator in question, Rushman360, took to the platform to alert others about the new anti-cheat efforts. Rushman360 talks about how he has been playing with cheats for some time, but goes on to congratulate Activision, saying: “I want to say a big congratulations to Activision, you guys have finally got your shit together. And you have finally banned accounts, I appreciate you doing that.”

Rushman360, who recently shared clips of how cheats work, had all of his accounts banned. Call Of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play game, so banning individual accounts allows cheaters to make a new account. Activision’s new anti-cheat technology can deliver bans to hardware, meaning cheaters will no longer be able to use that specific machine to play Call Of Duty anymore.

Advertisement

The ban happened only a week after Activision announced its new anti-cheat measures during the reveal for Call Of Duty: Vanguard, which will release later this year. Activision had announced that the new anti-cheat measures would launch alongside the next entry in the series, but it would appear the developer is already making headway on the ongoing cheating problem in Call Of Duty and Warzone.

Activision has remained tight-lipped on the issue, neither confirming nor denying the hardware bans: “We are continuing to target repeat offenders, as we’ve previously stated,” commented a spokesperson. “We’re evolving our programs to ensure repeat offenders do not re-enter Warzone.”

Elsewhere, Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator will introduce competitive multiplayer later this year. The Reno Air Races expansion was announced at Gamescom last night (August 25) and will feature planes that can fly up to 500 mph at a time.