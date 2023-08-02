Activision’s ‘Transformers’ games are not missing, clarifies Hasbro

Hasbro has apologised after it insinuated that the Transformers games published by Activision are lost somewhere in its offices.

Namely, these are Transformers: Devastation, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark and Transformers: War for Cybertron. In an interview with Transformers World, a representative of the Hasbro team said that it wouldn’t be possible to put the games on Xbox Game Pass because no one knows where they are.

“Sadly, apparently Activision’s not sure what hard drives they’re on in their building. When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that’s very frustrating,” they replied. This is in reference to the proposed acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, which would theoretically permit these Transformers titles to be introduced to the subscription service.

The representative continued to say that Hasbro would like to see those games in fans’ hands, and that the “hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox that they’ll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all”.

At the moment, none of the above games are available to buy on digital storefronts. Video Games Chronicle noted that while a few of the Transformers games are playable on Xbox consoles thanks to backwards compatibility software, they need a disc to run.

Now, Hasbro has walked back on its comments about the location of these four titles. In a correction sent to Transformers World after the interview went live, the company said that it didn’t intend to cause offence to Activision.

“To clarify, comments that suggest Transformers games have been lost were made in error. We apologise to Activision and regret any confusion; they’ve been great partners, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together,” it explained.

Lulu Cheng Meservey, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Activision, also weighed in on the conversation. “We have the code, it’s not lost and never was,” she said.

