Actor Andy Serkis will star in ‘Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’

Frontier Foundry has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will launch on May 5 for PC and will feature The Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis.

The development team at Complex Games revealed that Andy Serkis – best known for his performances in The Lord of the Rings, the Planet of the Apes trilogy, as well as the upcoming film, The Batman – will lend his vocal talents and portray Vardan Kai, a Grand Master and Steward of the Armoury, in the game’s campaign.

“Vardan Kai is a Grand Master, he is a very authoritarian leader, and he doesn’t suffer fools,” Serkis commented. “He has a strong dislike for those he feels he can’t trust, and doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but throughout the game he’s building a ‘master and pupil’ relationship with the player. His personality will definitely keep players on their toes.”

The game, which will be released in partnership with Warhammer 40,000 creator Games Workshop across Steam and Epic Games Store, is a cinematic turn-based tactical RPG where players will control a squad of genetically-enhanced Space Marines known as the Grey Knights in their efforts to purge the forces of Chaos and stop the spread of the Bloom, a galaxy-spanning daemonic plague.

Players who decided to pre-order Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters from Steam or the Epic Games Store will access two exclusive in-game items, relics from the hallowed vaults of the Citadel of Titan, including the Domina Liber Daemonica and the Destroyer of Crys’yllix Daemonhammer. Both items can be equipped to any of the player’s Grey Knights in-game.

In addition, a Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Castellan Champion Edition has also been confirmed, which will grant players access to an exclusive character. Owners will have Castellan Garran Crowe join their campaign partway through the story, with the powerful Grey Knights Champion available to fight alongside the rest of the squad after.

The character has his own unique weapon, named the Black Blade of Antwyr, and special in-game rules. The Castellan Champion Edition also features the game’s original soundtrack, composed by Dawn of War 2 veteran Doyle W. Donehoo.

