Dave Bautista shares who his favourite fighters are from ‘Mortal Kombat’

Actor Dave Bautista shared who his favourite Mortal Kombat fighters are in a Mortal Kombat 11 trailer that reveals his long-time love for the abundantly bloody series.

This is one of two promotional trailers that Bautista appears in for the forthcoming game. The other features the actor recruiting students, baristas, musicians and more to answer the call of “Mortal Kombat” in anticipation of the reboot.

“Obviously, my voice is gone now from screaming ‘Mortal Kombat‘ all day,” said Bautista in the second trailer while playing the game, with shots from the sets of the first trailer. “But I love this because it directly connects me to my past.” Check it out below:

The actor added that it was a “dream come true” to be asked to be involved in Mortal Kombat 1. “When I was younger, I liked being Liu Kang because Kang did the bicycle kick and he could also turn into a dragon,” mused Bautista while playing as the new version of the fighter.

Nowadays, he prefers to play as Scorpion as he has a penchant for the enduringly iconic “Get over here!” line. Mortal Kombat 1 intends to rewrite a lot of the games’ fiction with a new universe brought into being by Liu Kang.

“You’re going to be seeing these characters reintroduced in their new roles, with new relationships with each other,” explained co-creator Ed Boon earlier this year.

As an example, Kitana and Mileena are now sisters, rather than the latter being a mutant clone of the former. Mileena is also infected with the “Tarkat” disease which threatens her status as Sindel’s successor.

Elsewhere, Boon said that the variety in Mortal Kombat games staves off a feeling of burnout in the industry, but that he does have ideas for a “different” sort of game in the future.