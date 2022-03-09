‘Advance Wars’ remake delayed by Nintendo due to “recent world events”

Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed because of “recent world events.”

In a tweet, Nintendo announced the delay of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp by saying “in light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.”

These “recent world events” are very likely to be the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, though it is important to note that Nintendo makes no direct reference to the crisis across any of its social media accounts. The Japanese Nintendo Twitter account has not tweeted anything about the Advance Wars delay.

In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date. — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 9, 2022

Nintendo announced last October that Advance Wars would be delayed to Spring 2022, initially planned to be released on December 3, then later receiving a date of April 8. At the time, Nintendo said that the game needed “a little more time for fine tuning.” It is unlikely this second delay is anything to do with development of the game itself.

No release window was provided for Advance Wars as part of the announcement of the delay.

While a number of other game studios have released comments or confirmed they would be making donations related to Ukraine relief efforts, Nintendo has not yet any kind of statement regarding the situation. The delay of Advance Wars is specifically Nintendo’s first acknowledgement of the war.

Whereas The Pokémon Company did recently address the crisis in Ukraine, as well as announcing they would be making a £151,790 ($200,000) donation to GlobalGiving.

In related news, a collection of games that supports Voices Of Children and International Medical Corps, called the Bundle for Ukraine, is available now.