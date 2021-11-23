‘Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition’ is getting Mexico civilization

The Mexico civilization is joining Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition as a DLC next week.

Forgotten Empires has announced that the Mexico civilization is coming to Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition on December 1 as the newest DLC.

The official blurbs reads: “In Age III: DE, the burgeoning Mexican States can choose to Revolt instead of advancing to the Fortress, Industrial, or Imperial Ages. Each Revolt offers you a whole new deck full of opportunities. Unlike any other civilization, Mexico can reverse their revolts and return to Mexico, while still retaining access the benefits of any cards sent during the revolution.

Advertisement

“Add in a brand-new set of Federal States to evolve your gameplay and the Mexico civilization can adapt to any strategic situation like no other.”

In addition, Historical Battles will also receive a new scenario unique to the Mexico civilization DLC. “Grito de Dolores, as the Bourbon Reforms granted the Spanish elite more power and diminished that of the church, resentment grew among the rural Mexican population. When news of Napoleon Bonaparte’s conquest of Spain reached the Americas, the words of a Catholic priest ignited the sparks of revolution.”

On December 1, all owners of the previously released United States civilization DLC will receive The Burning of USS Philadelphia historical battle for free, even if they don’t own the latest Mexico DLC.

Further, owners of both the United States and Mexico civilization DLCs will get access to another historical battle called “The Battle of Queenston Heights.” This battle will be available to owners of both DLC’s even if players purchase each DLC separately.

An in-game event will also begin as the new DLC arrives, called Fiesta Mexicana, which will celebrate all 31 states of Mexico. Beginning on December 1, players can participate in 31 challenges to earn unique profile icons, while players who complete all 31 challenges will unlock unique skins for in-game explorers.

Advertisement

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition‘s Mexico civilization DLC is available to pre-order now.



Elsewhere, Battlefield 2042 players are hiding from others by taking advantage of the lack of building collision boxes in the game.