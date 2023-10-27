‘Alan Wake 2’ expansion sounds like another crossover with ‘Control’

Remedy Entertainment has shed a little light on the upcoming Alan Wake 2 expansions, and one seems to suggest that the game will cross over with Control once again.

The developer confirmed that there are two paid expansions in the works for Alan Wake 2 in an updated frequently asked questions page on the game’s official website.

These are Night Springs and The Lake House. Players who purchased the Deluxe edition of Alan Wake 2 will receive both of these additions as part of the game’s expansion pass, however, their individual pricing or launch dates have not been shared at the moment.

Night Springs involves “[playing] as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs“, a fictional television show set inside the game’s world.

On the other hand, The Lake House is the name of a facility that is the headquarters of “an independent government organisation to conduct secret research”.

Protagonists Alan Wake and Saga Anderson will contend with the crisis emanating from The Lake House on “two separate adventures”.

The mention of the “independent government organisation” is very likely to be the Federal Bureau Of Control, introduced in Control, Remedy Entertainment’s paranormal action title released in 2019.

Control had an expansion which integrated the events of Alan Wake into its own timeline, thereby cementing the Remedy Connected Universe as a core concept of both games.

It isn’t totally surprising that Alan Wake 2 might return to Control, but it is pleasing news for fans who have missed the brutalist setting of The Oldest House and the weirdness of its research and records.

Alan Wake 2 is out now for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

