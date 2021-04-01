‘Alan Wake’ 2 is reportedly in the works at Remedy

Rememdy Entertainment, the studio behind Control, is reportedly planning on developing a sequel to the 2010 title, Alan Wake.

This comes from a recent Twitch stream by journalist Jeff Grubb who had revealed on his channel that he had “heard that Remedy is going to be making Alan Wake 2,” with Epic Games acting as the game’s publisher.

According to Grubb, there was a “bidding war” and Epic “had the best publishing deal”. He also shared that it “should kind of be the follow-up that fans of that series want”.

Rememdy obtained publishing rights for the franchise from Microsoft in 2019, and revealed that they wee working on two new projects last year.

Last year, Remedy Entertainment released an Alan Wake-themed expansion for its 2019 title, Control. Titled AWE (Altered World Event), the downloadable content featured Control’s protagonist Jesse as she explored the twisted Federal Bureau Of Control after the events on the main game. Her adventure crosses over with Alan Wake, which merges the two worlds for a brand new story.

Control was re-released for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last year as the Control: Ultimate Edition, which features the base game as well as both expansions including The Foundation and AWE.

Remedy Entertainment recently reported a record-breaking financial year in 2020, despite not launching any new games.