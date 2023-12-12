‘Alan Wake 2’ update introduces new ending and “Nightmare” difficulty

Remedy Entertainment has released a new update for Alan Wake 2, featuring a new ending alongside various improvements.

The 1.0.13 update went live yesterday (December 12) and brings the New Game Plus mode to Alan Wake 2, after it was teased last week.

Players will need to have completed Alan Wake 2′s main storyline before accessing the New Game Plus mode, which allows them previously unlocked and upgraded weapons for subsequent playthroughs. The new mode features an alternative “Final Draft” ending and a new “Nightmare” difficulty alongside new manuscript pages and video content.

The update also fixes various bugs affecting stability, visuals, gameplay and storage. Check out the full patch notes here.

Alan Wake 2: The Final Draft – New Game Plus update is now out on all platforms! 📝 Read the full update notes here: https://t.co/DDh64jnmOi 📽️ Watch the full trailer here: https://t.co/iFpszVXT8I#alanwake #alanwake2 pic.twitter.com/ghhCZiN9S0 — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) December 11, 2023

“We are still working on the audio sync being off for some players on Xbox Series and expect to address this in our next update,” added developers.

The patch notes also confirmed the release window of the next update. “After having cranked out quite a few updates since launch, our next update will be out in 2024 when we have a few much-requested features coming to the game,” teased Remedy.

Alan Wake 2 was recently crowned NME’s Best Game Of 2023. A five-star review said: “Alan Wake 2 isn’t just the best horror game we’ve seen in years – it’s one of the best games, period. Though its emphasis on exploration may progress a little too slowly for some, its unsettling presentation and jaw-dropping graphics make it one of the most ambitious titles we’ve seen to date. Don’t miss it.”

The title also picked up a number of awards at The Game Awards 2023, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction.

Earlier this year, Remedy confirmed it would be completely rebooting its ongoing multiplayer project, with plans to take the game in an entirely different direction.

In other news, The Day Before developer Fntastic has announced a sudden shut down, just four days after the game entered early access.