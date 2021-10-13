‘Alan Wake Remastered’ gets another Nintendo Switch rating

More signs point to Alan Wake Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch, as this version of the game has been given a rating in the US.

The ESRB has rated Alan Wake Remastered for Nintendo‘s console, shown alongside PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One platforms, where the game already released earlier this month.

This follows reports last month when the remaster was rated in Brazil, although Remedy Entertainment has not made any official announcement.

In NME’s four-star review, Adam Cook said Alan Wake Remastered is “still a fantastically playable game a decade later … with updated visuals, all the DLC, and some small tweaks”.

Considering Alan Wake is a ten-year old game that was first released for Xbox 360, it would be technically feasible to run on the underpowered Switch hardware. Despite this, it has often meant that some remastered ports, such as Dark Souls Remastered, did not benefit as much on the platform.

Remedy previously released Control Ultimate Edition on Switch via the cloud, as that title – as well as Hitman 3 – marked Nintendo’s introduction of cloud-based gaming to its console. While nothing has been confirmed, it may be possible that Alan Wake Remastered arrives in a similar fashion.

It was also recently announced that the Kingdom Hearts series would also be coming to Switch via the cloud, which includes two entries originally released for the PS2. The new came following the reveal that Sora from Kingdom Hearts is the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter.

