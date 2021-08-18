‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ dev promises free content and no microtransactions

Cold Iron Studios’ creative director Matt Highison has promised that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will have free seasonal updates.

Highison tweeted on August 16, saying that a purchase of Aliens: Fireteam Elite will come with free gameplay season updates. Many other games have adopted a seasonal content model, but these usually come in battle passes that must be purchased as an add-on for the game. Aliens will include these updates, but they will be free to all players.

The tweet also promises that the game will come with a free next-gen console upgrade, including 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Presumably, this upgrade will allow the game to take advantage of the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5’s extra power. The tweet does not state whether this feature will be available at launch.

$40 for Aliens gets you:

*FREE gameplay Season updates

*FREE next-gen console upgrades (4K/60fps)

*Offline solo play available (3 player co-op online)

*No pay2win microtrans or lock boxes

*Blast Xenos in the face

*Laugh as your friends fall to acid damage#AliensFireteamElite pic.twitter.com/0TBMA01U2b — Higgs (@MattHighison) August 16, 2021

Highison also adds that an offline solo mode will be available for those who want to play alone or have intermittent internet connections. The game is usually played in three-player online co-op, and there is no information if players will be entirely alone on their solo runs or if they can be accompanied by ai bots.

The tweet also adds that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will not include any pay to win microtransaction or loot boxes. This suggests that the game will not allow players to earn power through any real-world purchases and that all cosmetics earned will not come from randomised packs.

There is a season pass available for the game, which will get players access to four cosmetic packs released after the game launches. Highison clarified that these are purely cosmetic, and big gameplay focused updates will be free for all players.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite releases on August 24 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

