‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ gets a new name and a release date

Cold Iron Studios has announced that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be released August 24 2021.

A new video for Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been released on YouTube and reveals a release date of August 24. The game will release on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The video also includes the hardened marine pack pre-order bonus. This is included with any purchase made before the game releases. The pack contains the “chestburster” emote, a bandanna accessory, and a weapon camo with some decals.

The new trailer shows large numbers of Xenomorphs charging towards the squishy human squad. There’s also a brief look at the large white Xenomorphs and one with glowing yellow behind its ribcage.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person cooperative shooter set in the Alien universe. The game is playable with both AI teammates or other players in groups of three. Players will have to fight against hordes of Xenomorphs as well as Weyland-Yutani synthetic enemies.

As players progress through the game, they will unlock weapons, gear, perks and cosmetics to upgrade their colonial marine.

The game’s events are set 23 years after the original alien trilogy and will use replayable campaigns to expand upon the story.

The game will contain over 20 types of enemy, 11 of which are variations of the Xenomorphs, including facehuggers and developing all the way to praetorians. Each of these has its own intelligence to perform ambushes on unsuspecting marines.

According to the Aliens: Fireteam Elite website, players will need to “Utilize cover and master team strategy to survive extraterrestrial threats as they overrun your fireteam from every angle, swarm through doors and vents, scramble across walls and ceilings, and strike from darkness with uncanny ferocity”.

