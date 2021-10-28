‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ has a year-long roadmap for new content plans

Cold Iron Studios has released its year 1 roadmap for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, highlighting what’s coming up for the game in the future.

The plan is for new game modes, weapons, perks and a few other things too. However, the focus right now is squarely on “quality of life improvements that will add enjoyment to the game’s existing content”.

In the blog post, Cold Iron Studios explained that there will be multiple seasons of Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Season 2 will arrive later this year and promises a new game mode, new feature, four new weapons, over ten new attachments and the same number of new cosmetics, along with a number of new challenge cards.

Following that, the second quarter of 2022, will bring season three. That season will offer new kit, more new features, four new weapons, over ten new perks, more than ten new cosmetics, and over ten new challenge cards. Finally, season four will hit in the third quarter of 2022. It offers the same bevy of new weapons, a new game mode, new attachments, cosmetics and challenge cards.

For the first new game mode which will arrive later this year, few details have been offered. However, Cold Iron Studios has explained that “if you enjoyed Horde Mode then we’re sure you will enjoy our next new game mode,” so we’re guessing it may be a new take on the familiar format.

New Endeavor Pass DLC (downloadable content) will also be released at the same time as the new season and it will contain plenty of outfits, accessories, weapon decals, weapon colours, emotes, and more. Deluxe Edition owners of the game get this for free while it’s possible to purchase individually too.

At the moment, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is averaging about 500 players at any one time on Steam. That’s not terrible but it is a figure that the team behind it will be keen to improve upon. A roadmap may just do this.

Expect plenty of new Aliens: Fireteam Elite content over the coming months.

In other gaming news, Star Ocean The Divine Force is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022.