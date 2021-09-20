All attendees at 2022 PGL esports events will need to be vaccinated

PGL CEO Silviu Stroie has confirmed that anyone hoping to attend one of their esports events in 2022 will need to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Stroie wrote “I firmly believe the only way to bring back massive LAN events is to require complete vaccination of attending players, talent, spectators. This will be a requirement for all upcoming PGL 2022 events.”

While the schedule for 2022 events has yet to be announced, PGL has previously held tournaments for Hearthstone, FIFA 2020, Apex Legends and Quake.

Responding to a query about the 2021 Counter Strike: Global Offensive tournament, scheduled to take place October 26 – November 7, Stroie added that “for PGL 2021 Major we are following Sweden’s government regulations, which doesn’t require that.”

However in another tweet, he said “for the Major we are strongly recommending everyone to get vaccinated before attending a large scale event, with a full house”

Tickets for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will be available this Wednesday (September 22) from the venue’s website. The tournament will have a massive £1.46 million prize pool, the biggest in CS:GO history.

However some events are still being cautious about returning to in-person gatherings.

Following the cancellation of the IRL Minecraft Festival last year, Mojang Studios hosted the virtual event Minecraft Live and the studio recently it would be making a return in October of this year.

“Filmed live and beamed across the world via the internet. The show is packed with juicy Minecraft news, content creators, and will include a pre-show and community vote to actually influence the game,” says the official Minecraft website.

It follows on from July’s UK Games Expo reversing its initial decision and requiring attendees to show a NHS COVID Passport for entry and then wearing a mask once inside.