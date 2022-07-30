All Steam Deck reservations will be fulfilled before the end of the year

Valve has released another update regarding the Steam Deck production timeline, and it seems like anyone with a reservation is set to get one by the end of the year.

The news comes from a post on the Steam website, stating “We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be able to fulfill demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue.”

“As of today we’ve updated the reservation windows, and everyone who’s currently in the reservation queue will get their Steam Deck email this year.” The post continues: “Many customers who were in the “Q4 or later” window have been bumped up to “Q3 (July-September)” window. And everyone else is now solidly in the “Q4 (October-December)” window.”

It’s stated that any new reservations will be “in the Q4 bucket”, although this may spill “into the following quarter” if queues fill. The post concludes with a tease of “more news coming soon”.

This comes following the update from last month that Valve would be ramping up Steam Deck production, “shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week”.

Currently, there are three models of the handheld: a £349 64GB version, a midrange £459 iteration, and the premium £569 512GB release, which also includes the fastest storage, premium anti-glare etched glass, and more. There is also an official dock for the system from Valve coming in the future, although it was delayed from its expected late spring release “due to parts shortages and COVID closures” at the company’s manufacturing facilities.

NME awarded the system four out of five stars, stating “The Switch still claims the simplest, most portable option but the Steam Deck is a literal game-changer when it comes to unshackling yourself from your gaming PC.”

In other news, Valve is updating its guidelines for the graphical assets used by developers on Steam.