‘Alone In The Dark’ being rebooted with ‘Amnesia’ writer

A sequel to classic horror franchise Alone In The Dark has been announced, and it’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Under development at Pieces Interactive the reboot currently has no release date, but yesterday’s (August 12) trailer shows how the title appears to be going down the Resident Evil remake route – trading fixed camera angles for an over the shoulder third-person perspective.

Check out the trailer below:

There’s some top tier horror talent involved with the Alone In The Dark game too, with Soma and Amnesia: The Dark Descent writer Mikael Hedberg involved, alongside Guillermo del Toro monster designer Guy Davis (via PlayStation.Blog).

Players won’t need to have played any previous games as it will be a completely original story, although “it does incorporate characters, places, and themes from the original ’90s trilogy, but fans of the series will find plenty that is familiar.”

Set in the gothic American south in the 1920s, players will explore the Derceto Mansion (from the original 1992 game), with new enemy creations populating the location. Mechanically there’s going to be action combat, puzzles and psychological elements throughout.

Whilst players could choose between playing as Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby in the 1992 original, both characters will be playable in the upcoming reimagining of the early parts of the franchise.

“Encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, dangerous monsters and ultimately unveil a plot of rising evil,” reads the trailer description. “At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure waits that will challenge your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?”

