‘Alone In The Dark’ pushed to 2024 to avoid ‘Alan Wake 2’ and ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’

Alone In The Dark, the reboot of the original horror game and starring Jodie Comer and David Harbour, has been delayed out of October.

Publisher THQ Nordic justified that the new date of January 16, 2024, offers the team ample time to ensure the new Alone In The Dark is as “perfect” as possible. Moreover, there was the consideration that the game’s expected launch would have clashed with a number of major releases in the same month.

“Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan’s epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man,” THQ Nordic explained, mentioning both Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (via Gematsu).

As well as these two games, Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, NHL 24, Forza Motorsport, Lords Of The Fallen, Sonic Superstars, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Just Dance 2024 and Ghostrunner 2 are all releasing in October.

“We aim to truly remain as Alone In The Dark as possible. To honour this, the spine-chilling horror game has been rescheduled to unveil its horrors on January 16, 2024,” THQ Nordic continued.

“This extension will serve a dual purpose: not only will it permit us to meticulously perfect the gaming experience, but it will also grant us the opportunity to fully immerse ourselves in the remarkable releases of October,” the publisher concluded.

Alone In The Dark will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 16, 2024.

In the game, Comer will play Emily Hartwood and Harbour will play Edward Carnby, the private investigator who is enlisted by Hartwood when her uncle goes missing. In Derceto Manor, a home for those struggling with mental illness, the two will uncover a conspiracy of evil and go toe to toe with Eldritch creatures.

