Amazon Games delays MMO ‘Lost Ark’ to 2022 but announces closed beta

Amazon Games has confirmed that the western release of Lost Ark has been pushed back to early 2022, though a newly-announced closed beta means that players will still be able to try the game out this year.

A statement on the Lost Ark website has shared that the team has “discovered a lot more work that will be needed to launch Lost Ark at the high-quality bar our players deserve”. The statement goes on to say that this has led to the studio making “the tough decision to push the launch of Lost Ark to early 2022.”

This delay will reportedly ensure developers can “take the time to do it right” as well as ensure that “the wellness of our hardworking Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG teams” is properly looked after.

Although the delay will likely come as a disappointment to fans, it comes with some better news. Anyone looking to play Lost Ark in 2021 will still get their chance, as any players who have pre-ordered the Lost Ark Founder’s Pack or signed up for a potential invite will be able to play a closed beta between November 4 and November 9.

To have a chance at participating in the closed beta without a Founder’s Pack, interested players can sign up here.

Following these announcements, the Lost Ark site states the team wants to “improve the quality and frequency of our communications” going forward, which will mean include monthly behind-the-scenes updates and a launch of official forums and a Discord server in October.

