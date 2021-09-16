Amazon Games hires Ubisoft exec to lead “competitive multiplayer” game

Yesterday (September 15), Amazon Games announced that it has hired former Ubisoft executive Alexandre Parizeau, handing him a “competitive multiplayer” title as his first project.

As spotted by Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Games has acquired former Ubisoft executive Alexandre Parizeau, who previously worked as Managing Director at Ubisoft Toronto.

Parizeau has also worked extensively on a series of Tom Clancy-branded shooters, working as Senior Producer on both Rainbow Six Vegas and the Splinter Cell franchise. A statement from Amazon Games notes that in his new position, he will also be working with “studio founders, who worked as the core team behind the tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege“.

His first task at Amazon’s Montreal studio will be to “lead development of the studio’s first project, a competitive multiplayer AAA title based on a new IP”. Speaking on his new job, Parizeau added the following:

“When I first met the team, I was both impressed and convinced by their vision for a brand new competitive multiplayer experience. I feel very fortunate to join this great group of people to start a new studio and build the team that will continue along this journey.”

In the same statement, Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann highlighted Parizeau’s “long track record of building talented teams and successful games” and said that “we’re looking forward to sharing more on what they’re creating when the time is right”.

Last year, Parizeau was one of 100 Ubisoft Toronto employees to sign a letter raising “grave concerns about ongoing reported harassment and an inability to feel safe or protected within our own studio,” as reported by Kotaku.

