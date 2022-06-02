Amazon Games to publish Disruptive Games’ upcoming multiplayer title

Amazon Games has entered an agreement to publish Disruptive Games’ upcoming new and unannounced title.

The Disruptive Games title has not yet been revealed, but it will offer both co-operative and competitive play and be available across multiple platforms. The agreement follows Amazon’s success with both Lost Ark and New World.

This agreement adds another title to Amazon’s growing number of internally developed titles in the works, alongside an upcoming game from Glowmade, an indie studio from the UK.

“At Amazon Games, we’re focused on developing and publishing high-quality games that foster strong communities and keep people playing for years to come,” Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann said.

“We’re accomplishing this by creating our own IPs and selectively publishing external projects from stellar teams like Disruptive Games”. Disruptive is known for its work on games like Diablo 2: Resurrected and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

“The talented team at Disruptive Games is creating a fresh take on the multiplayer action-adventure genre, with strong game design and rich world-building that we’re excited to help bring to players,” added Hartmann.

Disruptive Games is also currently looking for new staff, with the available jobs found here. Current openings include senior UI/UX designer, senior game designer, senior product manager and live ops.

Lost Ark‘s major May update saw the inclusion of the first endgame Legion Raid, Valtan. Each raid is guarded by a Commander that players need to bypass, which have their own unique abilities and characteristics. Players will also need to be level 1415 to tackle the Valtan Legion Raid on normal difficulty when it arrives later this month, and level 1445 to attempt it on hard.

In other news, as a part of Pride Month Tell Me Why is free across PC and Xbox consoles for the whole of June.