‘Amnesia: Rebirth’ is free next week on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has revealed next week’s free games, which include indie horror game Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond.

Yesterday (April 14), XCOM 2 and Insurmountable were made available as this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store. Now that players are able to download this set of games, Epic Games has revealed the next pair of freebies. For horror fans, Amnesia: Rebirth will be available from April 21.

Amnesia: Rebirth is the third game in the Amnesia series, made by developer Frictional Games. The game is described as a “harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience.” Players take on the role of Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria with no memory of where she’s been, or what she has done over the past few days. In the game, players will need to piece together fragments of Tasi’s past in order to survive the horror around them.

The other free Epic Games Store game coming on April 21 is Riverbond, a much more light-hearted game than Amnesia: Rebirth. Riverbond is a “fun and frantic couch co-op adventure game for one to four players set in a stunning voxel world.” Players can “embark on a heroic journey to complete missions, battle adorable enemies, and smash everything into tiny cubes.”

Riverbond is able to be played in single player, but also has drop-in, drop-out “chaotic” couch co-op for players that want more of a nostalgic feeling. There are a range of “fast and responsive weapons” that players can choose from to take on mobs of enemies. And while there are plenty of cute characters to meet, there are also deadly bosses that players will have to face off against.

All the free games can be found here.

Recently, Sony invested £768million ($1billion USD) in Epic Games, with a focus on making a “connection between digital and physical worlds,” via the metaverse.

