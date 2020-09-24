‘Among Us’ developer cancels plans for sequel to focus on current game

Game studio Innersloth has announced that it cancelled Among Us 2 so that it can focus on improving the original.

The developer took to its website to announce the news, explaining its rationale behind the decision. Innersloth revealed that it initially wanted to create a sequel as the “codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated”, however due to the game’s recent popularity, the developer will instead focus on taking the original “to the next level”.

“We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1”, Innersloth stated. It also noted that the decision was “the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it”.

Innersloth has also listed a number of upcoming updates to the game, which includes new servers, colorblind support, a friends/account system and a new stage, though it added that there are “[lots] of other things planned too, we just need to prioritize and organize our plans”.

An expected date for the updates were not announced, though the developer has noted that working on the servers to handle the unexpected influx of players is currently “taking up all development time”. The new friends/account system will also “definitely take some time”.

Among Us was originally released in 2018. Earlier this year, the game suddenly became a viral sensation, thanks in part to the game’s increased popularity on Twitch, which has since spawned countless memes and parodies. The game is available on PC, iOS and Android.