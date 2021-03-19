‘Among Us’ developers give Airship Map release date and explain why it took some time

The new Airship Map for Among Us has been given a March release date, according to a detailed blog post from the Innersloth team.

Due for release on March 31, the Airship Map has long been in development. This free update will offer new tasks, a new map, a spawn-point picker, an account system, and more.

The post also detailed the small team’s struggles with producing the update that took “longer than we wanted” for various reasons. It went on to explain many elements of the game design process, answering frequently asked questions and addressing fan concerns.

The main message of the blog post was one of thanks to the fans – both for being patient and for making Among Us one of the biggest games of 2020. “We know people have been excited and waiting for the map,” the post began. “Thank you to those who have been SO supportive and understanding. It’s really helped us out mentally these past few months.”

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming. this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

In a section titled “Why did we not release a map ASAP”, the Among Us developers go on to explain that “creating a map and updates isn’t as simple as creating one aspect of the game and throwing it onto the PC. Because our game is cross-platform, it means EVERYTHING needs to work on as many devices as possible.”

Maintaining a running service as a multiplayer online game was also cited as a reason for the timeframe of the game, pointing to the fact that staff cannot just focus on one thing at a time, often having to troubleshoot the live servers or reports of hackers in between work.

Innersloth also expanded on their working policy, which is a core reason why they didn’t hire huge amounts of staff when Among Us took off. “We don’t want to treat our team members poorly. Properly setting up insurance, vacation, onboarding, etc. Taking care of people is the priority, always! Right now we’re a team of 5 and we hope to continue staying pretty small and cosy, but there are some new hires on the way too,” the post added.

The rest of the blog post explained the full process behind developing a new map for Among Us, including the logistics, legal aspects, and development priorities. Innersloth were also particular about the quality of the final release, stating: “While the map was finished, it had some completely unacceptable bugs. We wanted to make sure we fixed the biggest ones (that we could find, at least).”

“We never want to hide anything from you when you’ve shown us so much support. So when this map finally launches… we really hope you love it, and we’ll continue doing our best for you!”